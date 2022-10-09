Barry Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 116.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.11.

TTE traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,537. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

