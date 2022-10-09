Barry Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,367 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,850,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,932,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.14. The company has a market cap of $129.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie lowered Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

