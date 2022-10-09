Bellecapital International Ltd. Acquires 512 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 2.0% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,010,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 629,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 87,074 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,747,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,058 shares of company stock worth $289,435 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.26. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.60 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

