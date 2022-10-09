Bellecapital International Ltd. Cuts Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 119,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 14.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Progressive by 5.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,575,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,485,000 after purchasing an additional 202,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.96. 2,521,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day moving average is $117.05.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Progressive had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

