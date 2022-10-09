Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $914,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,697,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,640. The stock has a market cap of $150.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

