Bellecapital International Ltd. Makes New $482,000 Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,933 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,382,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,319,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in MicroStrategy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $453.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.25.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $21.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.30. The company had a trading volume of 372,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,562. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $891.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($92.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($90.61). The company had revenue of $122.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.90 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -22.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.