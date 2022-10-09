Bellecapital International Ltd. Raises Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 35.7% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 546,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 143,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 109.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 63.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $304,330.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,111 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,662. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. 29,550,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,150,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $27.11.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

