Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 20,038 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,038 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 275,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,870,000. Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 118,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 225,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.98. The company had a trading volume of 297,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.61. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.