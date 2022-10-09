Bellecapital International Ltd. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.5% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,457,000 after acquiring an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,360,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,839,023,000 after buying an additional 201,815 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,155,451,000 after buying an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,579,729,000 after buying an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,176,069,000 after buying an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $9.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $722.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $754.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $652.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $645.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock worth $44,397,907. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

