Bellecapital International Ltd. Trims Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Bellecapital International Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,035 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,222,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,946,000 after acquiring an additional 109,115 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 11.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,151,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,093,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 6.7 %

HCAT stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 593,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,071. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $54.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on HCAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $26,306 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Stories

