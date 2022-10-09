bePAY Finance Price Hits $0.0044 (BECOIN)

bePAY Finance (BECOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. bePAY Finance has a market cap of $57,357.90 and approximately $73,945.00 worth of bePAY Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bePAY Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bePAY Finance has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

bePAY Finance Token Profile

bePAY Finance’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens. The official website for bePAY Finance is bepay.finance. bePAY Finance’s official Twitter account is @bepay_bnpl and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for bePAY Finance is medium.com/@bepay_bnpl.

bePAY Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “bePAY Finance (BECOIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. bePAY Finance has a current supply of 13,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of bePAY Finance is 0.00507093 USD and is down -20.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $575.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bepay.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bePAY Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bePAY Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bePAY Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

