Berenberg Bank Boosts Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Price Target to GBX 800

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRES. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 560 ($6.77) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 969.29 ($11.71).

FRES opened at GBX 787.60 ($9.52) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 728.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 745.17. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,715.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 117.04%.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

