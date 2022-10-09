Berenberg Bank Increases Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target to GBX 35

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON BSE opened at GBX 16 ($0.19) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.48 million and a P/E ratio of 266.67. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 14.52 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 21 ($0.25).

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

