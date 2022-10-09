Berenberg Bank Trims Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Target Price to GBX 180

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Jacobs Engineering Group to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 210 ($2.54) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 282.67 ($3.42).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

