Beskar (BSK-BAA025) Price Tops $0.0000

Beskar (BSK-BAA025) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Beskar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beskar has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beskar has a market cap of $53,929.84 and approximately $318,942.00 worth of Beskar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beskar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Beskar Profile

Beskar’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. Beskar’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,756,667,663 tokens. The official website for Beskar is beskardao.org. Beskar’s official Twitter account is @beskardao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beskar

According to CryptoCompare, “Beskar (BSK-BAA025) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Beskar has a current supply of 21,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Beskar is 0.00000685 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://beskardao.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beskar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beskar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beskar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beskar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beskar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.