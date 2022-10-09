Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $439.07

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 439.07 ($5.31) and traded as low as GBX 404 ($4.88). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 432.50 ($5.23), with a volume of 307 shares changing hands.

Best of the Best Trading Up 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 439.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 436.10. The firm has a market cap of £40.71 million and a P/E ratio of 982.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best of the Best

In other news, insider Ben Hughes bought 5,180 shares of Best of the Best stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £23,828 ($28,791.69). In other Best of the Best news, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 1,689,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.83), for a total transaction of £6,759,880 ($8,168,052.20). Also, insider Ben Hughes acquired 5,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.56) per share, with a total value of £23,828 ($28,791.69).

Best of the Best Company Profile

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, luxury watches, technology, holidays, cash, and other items.

Featured Stories

