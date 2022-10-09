BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 18% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.53 million and $20,658.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00281971 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00109553 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00069558 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003837 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,671,971,868 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinzteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is https://reddit.com/r/btczcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Users are able to generate BTCZ through the process of mining. BitcoinZ has a current supply of 10,659,708,632 with 11,669,603,118 in circulation. The last known price of BitcoinZ is 0.00022105 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $66,205.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://btcz.rocks/.”

