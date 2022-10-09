Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 23,000 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 794,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ CNCE traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 318,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.58. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average is $5.01.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

