Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 238 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $5.37 on Friday, hitting $182.40. 4,780,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,060. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $179.28 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

