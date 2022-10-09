Black Diamond Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.4% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $5.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $192.17. The stock had a trading volume of 653,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,096. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $261.53.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

