Black Diamond Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.5% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $21,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $544,719,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7,520.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 129,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,424,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,199,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,256,000 after purchasing an additional 116,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 771,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,677,000 after acquiring an additional 111,797 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

MGK traded down $6.89 on Friday, hitting $175.68. The company had a trading volume of 308,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,384. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.13 and a 12-month high of $266.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.98.

