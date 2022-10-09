Black Diamond Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $10.66 on Friday, reaching $269.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $267.10 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

