Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 20,634 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Black Diamond Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,634 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.2% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.44. 3,144,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

