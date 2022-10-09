Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 3,398 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Black Diamond Financial LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.26. 463,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,993. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.28. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.73.

