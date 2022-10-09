Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 3,949 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 52,304,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,425,716. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

