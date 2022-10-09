BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BL. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 22.04% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,791.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $30,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,125,566.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $201,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,449,000. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

