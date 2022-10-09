BMO Capital Markets Trims Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Target Price to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

DUK opened at $89.07 on Wednesday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.58 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

