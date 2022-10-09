Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,920 shares of company stock worth $120,256,565. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock opened at $326.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.55 and a one year high of $341.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

