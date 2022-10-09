Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Has $23.72 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,660 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 3.5% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned approximately 4.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $23,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $29.79 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

