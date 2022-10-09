Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,729,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,542,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.80 and a 52 week high of $115.66.

