Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Invests $466,000 in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $81.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.70. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $80.84 and a twelve month high of $123.10.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

