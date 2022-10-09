Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,416 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

SCHV opened at $59.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.04. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

