Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Takes Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 39,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNBR. CWM LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sleep Number by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Sleep Number by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sleep Number by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNBR. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.50 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.98. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $97.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.81.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.14 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

