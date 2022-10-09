Bountie Hunter Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (BOUNTIE)

Bountie Hunter (BOUNTIE) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Bountie Hunter has a total market capitalization of $2,284.30 and approximately $31,682.00 worth of Bountie Hunter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bountie Hunter has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bountie Hunter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003240 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Bountie Hunter

Bountie Hunter’s launch date was April 8th, 2022. Bountie Hunter’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,105,729 tokens. Bountie Hunter’s official website is bountiehunter.io. The official message board for Bountie Hunter is medium.com/@bountiehunter.io. Bountie Hunter’s official Twitter account is @bountie_hunter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bountie Hunter

According to CryptoCompare, “Bountie Hunter (BOUNTIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bountie Hunter has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bountie Hunter is 0.00037502 USD and is down -1.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $70.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bountiehunter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bountie Hunter directly using U.S. dollars.

