Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ BLIN opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Roger E. Kahn acquired 81,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 39,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $54,152.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 551,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 236,439 shares of company stock worth $331,414. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

