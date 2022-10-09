Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) PT at GBX 3,252.71

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,252.71 ($39.30).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bellway to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 2,640 ($31.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Bellway Trading Down 3.3 %

LON:BWY opened at GBX 1,713.50 ($20.70) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 514.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,054.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,247.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,572 ($18.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,513 ($42.45).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

