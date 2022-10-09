Brokerages Set Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Target Price at $31.00

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STWRY shares. Barclays lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Oddo Bhf lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Software Aktiengesellschaft from €33.00 ($33.67) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $6.05 on Friday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.