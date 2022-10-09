Brokerages Set Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Price Target at GBX 427

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 427 ($5.16).

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

LON:VSVS opened at GBX 323.40 ($3.91) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 334.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £877.11 million and a PE ratio of 621.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.80. Vesuvius has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282.37 ($3.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 498.60 ($6.02).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,038.46%.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

