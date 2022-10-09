Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $32.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -246.15%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 9.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

