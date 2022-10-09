BullDoge Chain (WBDC) Price Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

BullDoge Chain (WBDC) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, BullDoge Chain has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BullDoge Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BullDoge Chain has a market cap of $107,831.00 and $12,324.00 worth of BullDoge Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BullDoge Chain

BullDoge Chain was first traded on September 2nd, 2022. BullDoge Chain’s total supply is 199,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. BullDoge Chain’s official Twitter account is @bulldoge_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BullDoge Chain’s official website is bulldogechain.io. The official message board for BullDoge Chain is t.me/bulldogechain_group.

BullDoge Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BullDoge Chain (WBDC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BullDoge Chain has a current supply of 199,999,998 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BullDoge Chain is 0.00054893 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,216.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bulldogechain.io/.”

