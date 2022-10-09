CakeSwap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $42,029.00 (CAKESWAP)

CakeSwap (CAKESWAP) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, CakeSwap has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $10,505.97 and $42,029.00 worth of CakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CakeSwap token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CakeSwap Token Profile

CakeSwap’s genesis date was October 27th, 2021. CakeSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,519,025 tokens. CakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @cake_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CakeSwap is cakeswap.exchange.

CakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CakeSwap (CAKESWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CakeSwap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CakeSwap is 0.0000544 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $8.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cakeswap.exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

