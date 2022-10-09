Carbon (CRBN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $30,018.00

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Carbon has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $648,882.23 and approximately $30,018.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Carbon

Carbon was first traded on November 22nd, 2020. Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,982,100 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io.

Buying and Selling Carbon

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon (CRBN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Carbon has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 32,982,100.49191467 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon is 0.01950014 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $17,899.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crbn.io.”

