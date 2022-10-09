Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Holdings Lifted by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Carlisle Companies worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,749,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total value of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $292.45 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.17 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

