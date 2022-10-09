Carnomaly (CARR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $297,303.47

Carnomaly (CARR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Carnomaly has a total market capitalization of $297,303.47 and $11,361.00 worth of Carnomaly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Carnomaly has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carnomaly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003227 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10544476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Carnomaly Profile

Carnomaly launched on March 11th, 2021. Carnomaly’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,492,536 tokens. Carnomaly’s official Twitter account is @carnomaly?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carnomaly’s official message board is carnomaly.io/blog. The official website for Carnomaly is carnomaly.io.

Buying and Selling Carnomaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Carnomaly (CARR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Carnomaly has a current supply of 750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Carnomaly is 0.0011001 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4,817.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://carnomaly.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carnomaly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carnomaly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carnomaly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

