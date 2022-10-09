Catena X (CEX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $0.22

Catena X (CEX) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Catena X has traded down 57.8% against the US dollar. One Catena X token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catena X has a total market capitalization of $0.22 and approximately $37,627.00 worth of Catena X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catena X alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Catena X Token Profile

Catena X’s genesis date was October 5th, 2021. Catena X’s total supply is 63,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Catena X’s official website is catenax.org. The Reddit community for Catena X is https://reddit.com/r/catenax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catena X’s official Twitter account is @catena_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Catena X

According to CryptoCompare, “Catena X (CEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Catena X has a current supply of 63,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Catena X is 0.00000005 USD and is up 23.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $54.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catenax.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catena X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catena X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catena X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catena X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catena X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.