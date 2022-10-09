Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Decreased by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $177.55. 2,759,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,043,677. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

