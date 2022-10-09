Catoshi (CZATS) Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week

Catoshi (CZATS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Catoshi token can currently be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Catoshi has a total market cap of $363,472.12 and approximately $8,660.00 worth of Catoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Catoshi has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Catoshi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Catoshi Profile

Catoshi’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. The Reddit community for Catoshi is https://reddit.com/r/catoshinakamoto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Catoshi is catoshi.cat. Catoshi’s official Twitter account is @originalcatoshi. Catoshi’s official message board is catoshi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Catoshi

According to CryptoCompare, “Catoshi (CZATS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Catoshi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Catoshi is 0.03937797 USD and is down -9.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,413.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catoshi.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catoshi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catoshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.