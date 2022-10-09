Chain Pet (CPET) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $391,932.37

Chain Pet (CPET) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Chain Pet has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Chain Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain Pet has a market capitalization of $391,932.37 and $16,901.00 worth of Chain Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chain Pet Profile

Chain Pet’s genesis date was November 5th, 2021. Chain Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,999 tokens. Chain Pet’s official Twitter account is @chainpet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain Pet’s official website is www.chainpet.com. Chain Pet’s official message board is medium.com/@chainpet.

Buying and Selling Chain Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain Pet (CPET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Chain Pet has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Chain Pet is 0.00007436 USD and is down -7.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $265,444.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.chainpet.com/.”

