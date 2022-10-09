ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ChampionX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $21.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.52.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $932.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

Institutional Trading of ChampionX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,519,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,386 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 317,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.