Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1,079.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 227,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,644,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 75,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.33.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $5.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.33. 455,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,697. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.84. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $449.34.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

